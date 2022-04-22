2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested for driveby shooting in Boyce

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Two adults and three juveniles have been arrested following a driveby shooting incident that occurred on Saint Clair Road in Boyce on April 20, 2022.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Chad Phillip Price, Jr., 18 of Marksville, was arrested for one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was also arrested for outstanding warrants through Avoyelles Parish for one count of theft, one count of simple burglary and one count of criminal conspiracy. Allen Truitt McCain, 21 of Elmer, was arrested for four counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The three juveniles, ranging in age from 16 to 17 years, were each charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of criminal damage to property.

RPSO said they got word of the shooting around 11:30 p.m. on April 20. Some homes and vehicles suffered damage due to the gunfire, but there were no injuries. However, one victim reported a bullet going through their clothing.

During their investigation, RPSO learned that two of the suspects were adults and one had allegedly supplied the juveniles with some of the components for the weapons used. On April 21 at 1:30 p.m., Price Jr. and McCain along with two juveniles were located and taken into custody without incident. Several firearms were also recovered. The other juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident at another location.

Price, Jr. remains in jail, being held on a $500,000 bond. McCain was released on April 22 on a $2,000 bond. All three juvenile suspects were booked into a juvenile detention facility.

As the incident is still being investigated, anyone with information is asked to reach out to RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.