Advertisement

Alexandria man accused of committing Pineville burglary

Seth Isaac Hopkins
Seth Isaac Hopkins(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident that occurred on Palmer Chapel Road in Pineville on April 19.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that Seth Isaac Hopkins, 19, has been charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

RPSO said during their investigation of the crime scene, they got an eyewitness description of the suspect’s vehicle. It was located and pulled over in the area of Louisiana Highway 107 and Bragg Street. Hopkins was detained and later officially arrested.

Hopkins was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on his charges. He remains in custody at the time of this post, being held on a $26,000 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Chad Phillip Price, Jr. and Allen Truitt McCain
2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested for driveby shooting in Boyce
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Dajaun Daqaunterrous Tatum
Alexandria man arrested on weapons, drug charges
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say

Latest News

Alexandria-Pineville MPO hosts Rock Island Greenway open house
Alexandria-Pineville MPO hosts Rock Island Greenway open house
Left to Right: Chad Phillip Price, Jr. and Allen Truitt McCain
2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested for driveby shooting in Boyce
Two years since deadly EF-2 tornado in Cenla