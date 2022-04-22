Alexandria man accused of committing Pineville burglary

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident that occurred on Palmer Chapel Road in Pineville on April 19.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists that Seth Isaac Hopkins, 19, has been charged with simple burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

RPSO said during their investigation of the crime scene, they got an eyewitness description of the suspect’s vehicle. It was located and pulled over in the area of Louisiana Highway 107 and Bragg Street. Hopkins was detained and later officially arrested.

Hopkins was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on his charges. He remains in custody at the time of this post, being held on a $26,000 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.