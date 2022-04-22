APD conducting Drug Take Back Day on April 30

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

The Alexandria Police Department will be accepting unused or expired medications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in conjunction with national Drug Take Back Day.

During the event, residents may bring their unused or expired medications and turn them in at the Public Safety Complex, located at 1000 Bolton Avenue. Residents are asked not bring illegal substances, liquids, needles or other sharp objects. There is no charge for the service.

“Unused and expired medications can accumulate over time in a home for a variety of reasons,” noted Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Many people may not realize the danger they pose. Accidently taking an expired medication can cause serious illness. Or the medicines can be lost or stolen, or they can be taken by children. We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the public, and we are pleased to provide citizens this opportunity to safely dispose of unneeded or expired medications.”

Drug Take-Back Day is part of a nationwide effort by the Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement agencies to address health and safety concerns associated with the loss and misuse of prescription drugs. According to the DEA, drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the past year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. A report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration notes a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.

For more information about the Drug Take Back event, contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

