Grandmother, mother charged in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say

Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old, after claims that her family forced her to drink alcohol.

WAFB reports officers were dispatched to a home in Baton Rouge after reports of an unresponsive toddler.

Police say the 4-year-old girl died at the scene.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched.

According to police, the toddler’s BAC was .680.

An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office found the child’s cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning.

The toddler’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The victim’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53 along with the victim’s mother, Kadjah Record, 28 were arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

