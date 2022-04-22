Advertisement

Two years since deadly EF-2 tornado in Cenla

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been two years since a deadly tornado outbreak that spawned multiple tornadoes across Central Louisiana.

On April 22-23, 2020, numerous tornadoes touched down in our area, including an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 miles per hour that killed a Rapides Parish woman and heavily damaged the Dean Lee Research Station and Dewitt Livestock Facility near LSUA.

Another EF-2 tornado traveled 37 miles from Jasper, Texas to Rosepine, Louisiana and caused extensive damage.

The damaged LSU AgCenter was eventually demolished. Now, all that remains of the center are the bleachers and the concrete slabs the center once stood on.

Other tornadoes were also confirmed in Rapides, Catahoula and Avoyelles Parishes, including one that struck the Bunkie Airport.

