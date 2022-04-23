Alexandria-Pineville MPO hosts Rock Island Greenway open house

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria-Pineville Metropolitan Planning Organization hosted an open house Friday, April 22 for the public to learn and share their ideas regarding the Rock Island Greenway.

The Rock Island Greenway project looks to convert unused parts of the Rock Island and Pacific Railway into a greenway. A greenway is a protected path that is away from motorized vehicles. It is a safe area that residents can use to walk, run, ride bicycles or spend time outdoors. The greenway would provide an alternative way to commute, as it would connect neighborhoods to businesses in the area. The Alexandria-Pineville MPO has already identified potential routes for the greenway but is asking for the public’s opinion and ideas.

At the open house, residents had the chance to ask questions and give their input on the project’s plan so far, particularly on the route south of the Red River.

“Predominantly the responses are good, they are focused on what people want to see, what would they like to have, what type of events would they want to see along their greenway,” said Jonathan Bolen, Transportation Director for the Rapides Area Planning Commission. “In this particular phase, especially during this first round of open houses, what we are exploring are alternative routes. We are looking for community input to show what in their area or their neighborhood, could be part of their greenway.”

There will be another open house to discuss possible routes for the north side of the Red River on Monday, April 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the Main Street Community Center in Pineville.

