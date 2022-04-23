Advertisement

‘Free gift for you’ text message is latest scam going around, BBB says

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about "free gift" fraudulent text messages.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(Gray News) - Every few months, a new scam pops up that seems to be everywhere, and the Better Business Bureau says that is the case this month.

The BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of a text message scam that attempts to trick people with the promise of a “free gift.”

The scam starts with you receiving a text message that says something like this: “Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you.” This message is followed by a link to an unfamiliar website.

The text doesn’t specify what bill you paid, what company the message is coming from, or what the total amount was. The BBB says the message may be a group text sent to a dozen or more other people, none of whom are in your contacts list.

The text isn’t from a real company. The goal is to get your personal information, which puts you at risk for identity theft.

In some versions of the scam, you may be directed to a website asking you to “confirm your identity,” so you can receive the gift. Scammers may also ask for your credit card information, claiming you need to pay a few dollars to ship the “free” gift, according to the BBB.

Officials with the BBB advise consumers to not click on links from strangers. Additionally, be wary of suspicious links forwarded to you by friends too. Even well-meaning friends may forward suspicious links without realizing they’ve been scammed.

Scammers often use links along with either an exciting offer or a threat as part of a phishing scam.

If you think the message came from a company you do business with, call them directly before you click on any links. And the BBB says to keep in mind that businesses need your permission to send you text messages.

Furthermore, use good judgment. BBB representatives say scammers love to trick people with offers that are too good to be true.

