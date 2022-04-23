Advertisement

LSUA rolls to win over Texas College

Jordan Ardoin hit his seventh home run of the season as LSUA won 34-3 over Texas College.
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The offense poured in 34 runs, as the LSUA baseball team rolled to a 34-3 win over Texas College on Friday, April 22, 2022, in a Red River Athletic Conference game at Generals Field.

LSUA (27-11 overall, 23-5 RRAC) has won seven in a row after the victory, while TC (0-28, 0-28) scored its second-most runs in the season.

With the triumph, the Generals improved to 10-1 at home and a perfect 10-0 in conference play.

The Generals began the game with a 10-spot in the first inning and did not look back. After the out to the opening batter in the first, LSUA’s next 13 batters reached base and the team scored the 10 runs.

After two straight walks, LSUA received four straight hits, including a Zack Larson two-run double and Julien Kliebert’s two-run triple making it 6-0.

Two batters later, Cameron Daigle hit a two-run triple and Jordan Ardoin crushed the only Generals home run of the game. It was his seventh nuke of the season, which ties Peyton Marcantel for the team best. They are tied for the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

Ardoin hit the only home run, but reserves Reid Griffon and Julian Meza came in and almost hit it over the fence, as both hit it off the top of the wall, inches shy of hitting a home run. It would have been the first career home run for each batter and it is only the second career game for Griffon.

Playing in his fourth game of the season, Dylan Gaspard added three hits as well, which is a career-high.

LSUA tallied four more runs in the second, as Gaspard recorded one of his three hits to bring in a run in the inning.

Hunter Meche started the contest and threw four shutout innings to earn his fifth win of the season.

The Generals finish the series with a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at noon. Following the series, LSUA plays Division I foe Northwestern State at home on Wednesday before playing LSU-Shreveport at home to finish the season with a possible RRAC regular-season championship on the line.

Copyright 2022 LSUA. All rights reserved.

