Scores: LHSAA Softball Quarterfinals

(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Friday, April 22:

Brusly3Grant4
Grand Lake2Montgomery9
Quitman3Florien5
Oak Hill6Stanley5
Menard19Dunham1

Saturday, April 23:

Sam HoustonPineville
TiogaFranklin Parish
BuckeyeLutcher
French SettlementMany
RosepineDoyle
WinnfieldPort Barre
OberlinLaSalle
PlainviewCalvin
SummerfieldGeorgetown
DownsvilleHornbeck
AnacocoBell City

