Scores: LHSAA Softball Quarterfinals
Check back daily for score updates below
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Friday, April 22:
|Brusly
|3
|Grant
|4
|Grand Lake
|2
|Montgomery
|9
|Quitman
|3
|Florien
|5
|Oak Hill
|6
|Stanley
|5
|Menard
|19
|Dunham
|1
Saturday, April 23:
|Sam Houston
|Pineville
|Tioga
|Franklin Parish
|Buckeye
|Lutcher
|French Settlement
|Many
|Rosepine
|Doyle
|Winnfield
|Port Barre
|Oberlin
|LaSalle
|Plainview
|Calvin
|Summerfield
|Georgetown
|Downsville
|Hornbeck
|Anacoco
|Bell City
