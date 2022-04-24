LHSAA releases 2022 high school playoff brackets
CENLA, La. (KALB) -The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the 2022 baseball playoff schedule and plenty of schools from Central Louisiana will be fighting for a state championship this year.
The Rosepine Eagles and Hicks Pirates will be looking to repeat as state champs.
Below is a list of the playoff brackets. The home team is listed second.
CLASS 5A:
#32 Pineville vs #1 Barbe
#22 ASH vs #11 Central – B.R.
#31 Nat Central vs #2 West Monroe
CLASS 4A:
#25 Ellender vs #8 Tioga
#26 Leesville vs #7 South Lafourche
CLASS 3A:
#25 Madison Prep vs #8 Grant
#28 Buckeye vs #5 West Feliciana
#20 St. James vs #13 Jena
CLASS 2A:
#32 Northeast vs #1 Rosepine
#24 Oakdale vs #9 DeQuincy
#28 North Caddo vs #5 Many
#29 Avoyelles vs #4 Bunkie
#26 Independence vs #7 Winnfield
#23 Port Allen vs #10 Avoyelles Charter
#31 Pickering vs #2 Springfield
CLASS 1A:
#17 Block vs #16 Centerville
#24 Sicily Island vs #9 Northwood-Lena
#18 White Castle vs #15 Montgomery
#2 LaSalle (BYE)
CLASS B:
#24 Forest vs #9 Elizabeth
#8 Pitkin (BYE) #20 Oak Hill vs #23 Fairview
#22 Bell City vs #11 Anacoco
#7 Glenmora (BYE)
CLASS C:
#9 Simpson vs #8 South Cameron (Regional Round)
#12 Evans vs #5 Hackberry (Regional Round)
#13 Ebarb vs #4 Hornbeck (Regional Round)
#14 Starks vs #3 Hicks (Regional Round)
#11 Georgetown vs #6 Kilbourne (Regional Round)
#15 Plainview vs #2 Calvin (Regional Round)
DIVISION III: #9 Menard vs #8 Lafayette Christian (Best of 3)
DIVISION IV:
#9 St. Mary’s vs #8 Covenant Christian (Best of 3)
DIVISION V:
#8 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville vs #1 Claiborne Christian
#6 Family Christian vs #3 Country Day University Academy
#7 Episcopal of Acadiana vs #2 Grace Christian
