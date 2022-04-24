Advertisement

LHSAA releases 2022 high school playoff brackets

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CENLA, La. (KALB) -The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the 2022 baseball playoff schedule and plenty of schools from Central Louisiana will be fighting for a state championship this year.

The Rosepine Eagles and Hicks Pirates will be looking to repeat as state champs.

Below is a list of the playoff brackets. The home team is listed second.

CLASS 5A:

#32 Pineville vs #1 Barbe

#22 ASH vs #11 Central – B.R.

#31 Nat Central vs #2 West Monroe

CLASS 4A:

#25 Ellender vs #8 Tioga

#26 Leesville vs #7 South Lafourche

CLASS 3A:

#25 Madison Prep vs #8 Grant

#28 Buckeye vs #5 West Feliciana

#20 St. James vs #13 Jena

CLASS 2A:

#32 Northeast vs #1 Rosepine

#24 Oakdale vs #9 DeQuincy

#28 North Caddo vs #5 Many

#29 Avoyelles vs #4 Bunkie

#26 Independence vs #7 Winnfield

#23 Port Allen vs #10 Avoyelles Charter

#31 Pickering vs #2 Springfield

CLASS 1A:

#17 Block vs #16 Centerville

#24 Sicily Island vs #9 Northwood-Lena

#18 White Castle vs #15 Montgomery

#2 LaSalle (BYE)

CLASS B:

#24 Forest vs #9 Elizabeth

#8 Pitkin (BYE) #20 Oak Hill vs #23 Fairview

#22 Bell City vs #11 Anacoco

#7 Glenmora (BYE)

CLASS C:

#9 Simpson vs #8 South Cameron (Regional Round)

#12 Evans vs #5 Hackberry (Regional Round)

#13 Ebarb vs #4 Hornbeck (Regional Round)

#14 Starks vs #3 Hicks (Regional Round)

#11 Georgetown vs #6 Kilbourne (Regional Round)

#15 Plainview vs #2 Calvin (Regional Round)

DIVISION III: #9 Menard vs #8 Lafayette Christian (Best of 3)

DIVISION IV:

#9 St. Mary’s vs #8 Covenant Christian (Best of 3)

DIVISION V:

#8 St. Joseph’s Plaucheville vs #1 Claiborne Christian

#6 Family Christian vs #3 Country Day University Academy

#7 Episcopal of Acadiana vs #2 Grace Christian

