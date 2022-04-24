McMahon caps off LSUA’s Senior Day sweep with run rule walk-off home run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The senior class has been a part of multiple Red River Athletic Conference championships, so it just made sense that the group of three seniors went out on the right note.

Lauryn McMahon, one of the seniors, hit a walk-off home run to complete a run rule in game two of big sweep against Texas A&M-San Antonio.

LSUA (17-24 overall, 14-12 RRAC) has won 12 of its last 17 games after beginning conference play with a 2-7 record.

The sweep tied the Generals with TAMUSA (21-26, 14-12) in the conference standings, as the teams chase a top four seed in the RRAC Tournament. LSUA moved into the No. 5 slot in the standings, ahead of TAMUSA due to the tiebreaker.

“With the two wins today, we put ourselves in a good position moving into next week and conference tournament,” LSUA Co-Head Softball Coach Adam Burch said.

Game one was a good ol’ fashioned pitcher’s duel. After not scoring once in 14 innings in the series against Our Lady of the Lake, the Generals were held off the board in the first four innings again. This time, it was Ebbie Rodriguez who LSUA could not solve.

But Anjahnelle Townsend was going pitch-for-pitch with Rodriguez, throwing five shutout innings.

LSUA was finally able to break through against Rodriguez on the fifth.

Back-To-back doubles to lead off the fifth from Amber Giddens and Townsend to put runners on second and third base with nobody out.

Bailey Layton followed with an RBI infield single to short to break the ice. She later came in to score to make it 2-0.

TAMUSA had opportunities in the sixth and seventh but could not dent the scoreboard against Odette Lopez. In the final inning, the Jaguars loaded the bases against Lopez with one out, but the transfer stood tall, striking out Andrea Ortiz and induced an infield popup from Peyton Vasquez to end the contest.

In the second game, the Generals wasted little time finding the scoreboard, scoring five times in the first inning to grab the lead, one it did not relinquish. The first three batters reached base, setting the table for Amber Giddens and Brylee Kelley to do all the run-scoring damage.

Giddens hit a two-run double to right center field and Kelley followed with a three-run home run to left field to push the lead to five.

That was more than enough run support for Taylor Spencer, who dominated once again in the circle.

LSUA closes out the regular season on Tuesday at Jarvis Christian before heading to San Antonio for the RRAC Tournament, which begins May 5.

Game 1: LSUA 2, TAMUSA 0

After not scoring in 14 innings against OLLU on Friday, it looked like the Generals offense could be blanked for a third consecutive game.

Then Layton took over.

She hit an infield single to push across the first run of the game in the fifth inning and later came in to score to make it 2-0. LSUA had a chance to add to the lead but had to settle for the two after tallying five hits in the inning.

Townsend ran into a bit of trouble in the second but managed to escape with no damage done. The freshman finished with 5.1 shutout innings of work, allowing five hits. She has only had one appearance in which she’s allowed more than one run in her last seven outings. Her ERA is down to 2.42.

The freshman ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth, as Caty Rangel doubled and Melissa Gonzalez followed with a single to put runners on second and third with one out.

Lopez came in and quickly had a double play turned behind her. Julia Pinzon hit a ground ball to Bailey McCleary at short, who threw to first. Rangel tried to catch the Generals napping after the groundout by trying for a delayed attempt to head home. Senior Sabrina Carter quickly fired it to McMahon, who nabbed her at the plate for the double play.

In the seventh, Lopez ran into trouble with three out of the first four reaching base, loading them up with one out. Adam and Annalyn stuck with the junior transfer and she rewarded them by retiring the final two batters to finish off the win.

LSUA had nine hits, two by freshman Savannah Boyd. Karina Guzman was the only Jaguars player to record multiple hits, registering two of the seven for TAMUSA.

Game 2: LSUA 9, TAMUSA 0

Unlike the past few games, the Generals jumped out to a terrific start, as the first three batters reached. However, the Generals did their damage with two outs, as Giddens and Kelley each posted run-scoring two-out hits, including Kelley’s three run bomb down the left field line.

That was plenty of offense for Spencer, who along with senior Hannah Whiteside, threw a shutout against a Jaguars team that came in off a split on the road against No. 13 Texas A&M-Texarkana.

She has allowed zero runs in two of her last three starts and two or fewer earned runs in the last three appearances.

But the game was not complete until McMahon’s home run to complete the run rule. Her two-run home run to left was her team-best third home run of the season and first away from Pineville.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.