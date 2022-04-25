Alexandria police investigating after bullet shot into home hits and kills 17-year-old girl

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

Alexandria police shared that around 9:30 Sunday night, the department responded to a call of a person shot in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. Officers were searching that area when they learned that the 17-year-old victim was admitted to a local hospital. The teen later died from her wounds.

APD detectives found several bullet holes that entered a home, that were believed to be shot from the street. One of those bullets hit the 17-year-old, who was inside the house.

So far, no arrests have been made. APD shared that this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6460, or APD Dispatch 318-441-6559.

