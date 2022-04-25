Advertisement

Battle at Buhlow boat races postponed due to wind

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Saturday’s Battle at Buhlow boat race hosted by the Louisiana Boat Racing Association were postponed until April 24 due to high winds.

Hundreds of people gathered and nearly a hundred racers from multiple states came to compete in the race.

For decades the LBRA and National Boat Racing Association have been using Lake Buhlow as a racecourse for runabout and hydroplane boats.

The wooden and carbon fiber boats can reach speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Boats have not raced on Buhlow since 2019 when the COVID pandemic put a hold on the sport.

Racers earn points for their performance and have a chance to rank nationally throughout this season.

