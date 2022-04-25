Advertisement

Coast Guard suspends search for the 3 missing children in Mississippi River

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Coast Guard suspended the search for three children who disappeared after entering the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Bridge.

Missing is 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Berry Wilson, and a 15-year-old male friend last seen entering the water Saturday evening.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

Rescue crews searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River with a combined 55 total hours.

