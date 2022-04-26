Councilwoman Davidson calls special meeting about Alexandria Police Department staffing, policies

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council President, Catherine Davidson, has called a special meeting for Wednesday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. about an investigation into the city’s police department.

The meeting comes after a council meeting last week in which Alexandria Police Department Chief Ronney Howard assured the council that the city’s zones are properly covered, despite the 40 vacancies he said he has in his department.

This is a topic that Councilwoman Davidson has focused in on - previously calling the claim that all nine zones are covered “mathematically impossible.”

Through a subpoena, Councilwoman Davidson is calling on Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration to produce documents related to staffing and policies at the police department.

Davidson is asking for multiple pieces of information, some of which include:

A complete Personnel Roster for the Division of Public Safety Department Police indicating the title of the position and number of such designated positions allotted;

A complete Personnel Roster for the Division of Public Safety Department Police indicating the title of the position and number of such designated positions allotted that are currently filled;

A complete Personnel Roster for the Division of Public Safety Department Police indicating the title of the position and number of such designated positions allotted that are currently vacant for any reason, specifically but not limited to lack of manpower, illness, vacation, military leave, extended leave and/or disciplinary leave;

A copy of the policy if any which addresses the changing of Patrol Assignment Sheets after the shift have been completed;

The Computer Aided Dispatch “CAD” report of the Alexandria Police Department for the day shifts and the night shifts for the following days; Nov. 6-7, 2021, Dec. 24-25, 2021, Jan. 14-15, 2022, Feb. 23-24, 2022, March 16-17, 2022, April 15-17, 2022, April 19, 2022, April 24, 2022

A copy of the document entitled “Alexandria Louisiana Department Confidentiality Policy” presented to the Alexandria Police Department on Friday, April 22, 2022;

A copy of the APD “Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement” presented to the Alexandria Police Department on Friday, April 22, 2022;

A complete copy of the Alexandria Police Department Policy and Procedures or the document that governs the policies and procedures of the Alexandria City Police Department whatever its title may be;

Subpoenas to appear have been issued to Mayor Jeff Hall, APD Chief Ronney Howard, Chief-of-Staff Susan Broussard, Director of Human Resources Monza Williams, and any other executive staff with personal knowledge related to the investigation.

News Channel 5 has reached out to the city administration for comment about the investigation.

