Advertisement

NAACP: Michigan attorney general must investigate Lyoya case

GRAPHIC: Lyoya was a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle with the officer. (WWMT, GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A civil rights group is demanding that the Michigan attorney general investigate the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, warning the longstanding relationship between the county prosecutor’s office and Grand Rapids police could lead to bias.

The president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP says he personally asked Chris Becker to recuse himself but the Kent County prosecutor declined.

Cle Jackson says there are too many conflicts of interest. But Becker says he won’t give up the case.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man, was shot in the back of the head by a white Grand Rapids officer after an April 4 traffic stop. State police are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Rapides Parish crash, Louisiana State Police investigating
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
‘The worst thing I’ve seen in this city,’ witness says after 3-year-old fatally shot in French Quarter
Council President Catherine Davidson at the special City Council meeting on Wednesday
Mayor Hall doesn’t show up to special meeting on APD; City Council President Davidson calls situation a “cover-up”
.
Mayor Hall responds to special meeting called on APD, says “reasonable notice” needed before information is shared
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome

Latest News

Authorities suspect 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis of communicating with over 100 children,...
Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn
CDC data from 2020 shows suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 14...
Health Minute: Youth suicides went up over pandemic
Newly released recordings indicate Kevin McCarthy's concerns that some of his Republican House...
McCarthy faces backlash from fellow GOP members over Jan. 6 recordings
Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20...
Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run
Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or...
Woman, 26, killed in hit-and-run, possibly involving Ohio police officer