Advertisement

Nevada senator joins healthcare advocates in call for drug pricing reform

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) helped launch the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined healthcare advocates calling for drug pricing reform.

It was for the launch of the “Push for Lower Prescription Prices” campaign.

Cortez Masto along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are asking their colleagues in the Senate to pass a reconciliation package before Memorial Day that includes provisions to drive down drug costs.

David Mitchell, a cancer patient, and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, led the campaign launch. “We’re here to advance historic legislation to lower the prices of prescription drugs and change the trajectory of drug pricing policy in America,” he said.

Cortez Masto said Americans are having to make difficult choices when it comes to prescription drugs.

“No one should have to ration life saving medication or choose between paying for food and affording medicine,” Cortez Masto told the crowd from behind a podium near the Capitol steps.

“It is time to force these pharmaceutical companies to really negotiate the cost of these prescription drugs and lower them, and it’s time to give Medicare that authority to do that with these pharmaceutical companies.”

The senator’s office said Cortez Masto has co-sponsored multiple pieces of legislation dating back several years to address drug pricing concerns.

Senators and advocates said a reconciliation package should include drug pricing provisions already passed by the House.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Rapides Parish crash, Louisiana State Police investigating
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
‘The worst thing I’ve seen in this city,’ witness says after 3-year-old fatally shot in French Quarter
Council President Catherine Davidson at the special City Council meeting on Wednesday
Mayor Hall doesn’t show up to special meeting on APD; City Council President Davidson calls situation a “cover-up”
.
Mayor Hall responds to special meeting called on APD, says “reasonable notice” needed before information is shared
Attempted carjacking on I-10
Woman escapes armed carjacking while stuck in traffic near Superdome

Latest News

Recapping ‘Central Louisiana Day at the Legislature’
Alexandria City Council approves 10% pay increase for full-time classified city employees
Nursing home residents at Chateau De Notre Dame in New Orleans, La.
Week 5: Legislators look to protect nursing home residents, push for constitutional carry
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
Alexandria mayor discusses economic impacts, pay increases at state of community address
US Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke before the Louisiana Legislature on April 13, 2022.
Sen. Bill Cassidy touts infrastructure investments in address to state legislature