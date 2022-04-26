Advertisement

Speaking with the candidates in Bunkie’s Mayoral runoff election

The runoff election for the Mayor of Bunkie will be decided on Saturday, April 30.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The runoff election for the Mayor of Bunkie will be decided on Saturday, April 30.

Residents of Bunkie have the option to re-elect Independent Mayor Bruce L. Coulon or elect Democrat Brenda Callahan-Sampson.

During the open primary municipal elections on March 26, Callahan-Sampson earned 49 percent of the vote, while Mayor Coulon received 36 percent of the vote.

Ahead of Saturday’s election, both Coulon and Callahan-Sampson gave interviews explaining their plans, should they be elected.

Watch:

