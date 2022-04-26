Advertisement

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide in Anacoco

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
ANACOCO, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Anacoco Monday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. Monday, the 911 center in Vernon Parish received a phone call about a deceased person. Deputies then went to the home on Maddox Road in Anacoco.

The call came from a family member at the scene, who said he had not seen his brother in a few days and was concerned about his well-being, so he entered the home where three children, ages 11, 13, and 14, were inside. The children said they had been away from home with friends for the weekend, before returning home where they could not locate their parents. One of the bedroom doors inside the house was locked, which the family member forced entry into - that’s where he found his deceased brother. He said he immediately called 911.

Once deputies entered the home, they found two deceased people inside. They’ve now been identified as Shawn Raines, 49, and Rebecca Freeney, 36, both of Anacoco.

Further investigation from VPSO detectives found that Freeney had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The gun was then found near Raines. Examination of the scene led to the belief that Freeney had been killed a short time prior to Raines’ death - detectives and deputy coroners shared that Raines shot and killed Freeney prior to turning the gun on himself. An examination of the bedroom door revealed that the door had been locked from the inside of the room.

The children were immediately removed from the scene and transported to a relative’s home.

