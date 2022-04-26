Advertisement

WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest

Two Franklin Police officers were injured after a fleeing suspect drug them from his car, running over one of the officers. (Franklin Police)
By Joe Wenzel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Two Tennessee police officers suffered injuries after being dragged behind a car when the suspect of a traffic stop fled the scene over the weekend.

Franklin police said Officer Dustyn Stevens stopped 26-year-old Roy Nicholson while traveling on the Interstate 65 on Sunday morning, WSMV reported.

Police said that when Stevens asked Nicholson to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a gun in the car and smelled marijuana. Outside of the vehicle, police said Nicholson began actively resisting Stevens.

Police released a dashcam video that shows “Nicholson break away from the officer” before getting back into the car. The video then shows the car driving off with Stevens and assisting officer Matt Lamarr being dragged behind. Lamarr had run over to assist Stevens.

Witnesses who saw the incident followed the car. With their statements, investigators immediately located Nicholson outside the Franklin Walmart. Police charged Nicholson with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading. Police are expected to charge Nicholson with additional charges.

EMS took Stevens to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said he was treated and released. The injuries for Lamarr did not require immediate medical treatment.

Nicholson was released on a $40,000 bond. He is due in court June 9.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating after bullet shot into home hits and kills 17-year-old girl
Smalls Sliders signs agreement for three franchise locations in Alexandria, Pineville, and Natchitoches
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River
Left to Right: Chad Phillip Price, Jr. and Allen Truitt McCain
2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested for driveby shooting in Boyce
Deltrevious Conston (Source: APD)
Alexandria man arrested in connection with November 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

Latest News

Mold, major leaks, and other mistreatment detailed in Senate’s military housing report
Mold, major leaks, and other mistreatment detailed in Senate’s military housing report
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
Delta said the change reflects the important role flight attendants play in on-time boarding,...
Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against...
Officer’s job offer with police department revoked due to HIV diagnosis, DOJ says