Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch to brew a Ukrainian beer in the US

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer...
Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch is bringing Ukraine’s most popular beer to the United States.

Starting in May, Chernigivske, pronounced churnee-iskay, will be brewed in New Jersey. The beer will be sold on draft in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston and Phoenix.

The beer sales will go to Ukrainian relief efforts, and the company will also donate at least $5 million to humanitarian aid and organizations.

The pale golden lager is named after the hard hit Ukrainian city of Chernihiv and has been brewed there since 1988.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in Rapides Parish crash, Louisiana State Police investigating
Council President Catherine Davidson at the special City Council meeting on Wednesday
Mayor Hall doesn’t show up to special meeting on APD; City Council President Davidson calls situation a “cover-up”
A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
‘The worst thing I’ve seen in this city,’ witness says after 3-year-old fatally shot in French Quarter
Charley Natija Brown
Another arrest made in November 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
.
Mayor Hall responds to special meeting called on APD, says “reasonable notice” needed before information is shared

Latest News

A basketball coach helped save a teen who was choking in a cafeteria.
VIDEO: High school basketball coach jumps into action to save choking student
FILE - Actor Amber Heard appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in...
Amber Heard’s lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
President Joe Biden is asking Congress on Thursday for new powers to seize and repurpose the...
Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine