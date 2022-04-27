Energy-saving kits available to businesses during Small Business Week

The following information has been provided by CLECO:

PINEVILLE, La. - Cleco small commercial customers can receive a business kit filled with energy-saving products during National Small Business Week, May 1 – 7, thanks to Cleco’s Power Wise™ energy efficiency program.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for businesses, and each kit includes Energy Star® LED bulbs, low-flow faucet aerators and a red exit retrofit light for their office or business.

“The pandemic has caused many small businesses to struggle, so we wanted to offer energy savings with easy-to-install products. Changing out old lighting to new efficient LEDs is an easy way to become more energy efficient,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of Cleco’s energy efficiency program.

To apply for the Power Wise energy-saving kit, a representative of the business must complete the Cleco Power Wise Business Kit Rebate Application Form at www.cleco.com/powerwise/business-kit-application.

Kits will be distributed to qualified small commercial customers, one per location, by a Cleco-approved commercial contractor while supplies last. Processing will take approximately four to six weeks.

Cleco Power Wise offers financial incentives and other solutions to commercial customers to offset the cost of making certain energy-efficient upgrades such as lighting upgrades and HVAC change-outs and to help customers save energy. Incentives for small businesses can pay up to 100 percent of the project cost. Power Wise also offers a rebate for energy-efficient commercial kitchen equipment.

To learn more about Power Wise and its commercial program offerings, customers can visit www.cleco.com/powerwise or call 1-833-373-6842.

