NELA power companies to offer broadband internet

.
.(Pexels)
By Matthew Segura and Hometown Productions
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Some Northeast Louisiana power companies will soon offer broadband internet service to customers.

Louisiana’s first rural broadband service offered by an electric cooperative was approved today by the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative will be Louisiana’s first electric power co-op to start providing internet service to its 11,500 member customers in several parishes in northeast Louisiana..

Construction begins next month.

PSC approved the $45-million loan request by Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative of Winnsboro.

Claiborne Electric of Homer and Concordia Electric of Jonesville are expected to be the next Louisiana co-ops to offer internet service.

On their website, Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative said, “We are preparing our poles to receive fiber-optic cable for high-speed internet! Contractors working for VOLT Broadband will be inspecting, replacing, or modifying poles across our system.

“Expect to see these contractors in trucks, on off-road vehicles, and on foot. Their trucks will be marked with JCL Power and VOLT Broadband.”

This report was produced by Hometown Productions.

