NSU’s Spring Commencement will be May 11-12

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University will hold Spring 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. Commencement will take place in Prather Coliseum. The ceremonies will be streamed live on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.

Graduates and guests should note some changes in entrance and exit procedures for the upcoming ceremonies. Graduates will enter the Coliseum on the west side facing the Kappa Sigma House. Guests for graduates with last names beginning A-L should use entrance and exits on the east of Prather Coliseum, which faces the tennis courts. Guests for graduates with last names beginning M-Z should use entrance and exits on the west side of Prather Coliseum, facing the Kappa Sigma House.

ADA accessibility entrance is located at the main entrance at the front of the Coliseum.

Faculty and stage party will enter on the east side of Prather Coliseum, the side facing the tennis courts.

Detailed information and a list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found at www.nsula.edu/graduation.

The Spring 2022 commencement schedule is as follows.

10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11

College of Nursing and School of Allied Health (Bachelor and Associate Degrees)

BAS – Allied Health

BS – Radiologic Sciences

BSN – Bachelor of Science in Nursing

ASN – Associate of Science in Nursing

2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11

Graduate School (Graduate Degrees)

College of Arts and Sciences

MA – Art, English

MM – Music

MS – Homeland Security

College of Nursing and School of Allied Health

DNP – Doctor of Nursing Practice

MS – Radiologic Sciences

MSN – Master of Science in Nursing

Gallaspy Family College of Education & Human Development

EDD – Adult Learning and Development

EDS – Educational Leadership and Instruction

MA – Adult Learning & Development, Counseling, Student Affairs in Higher Education

MAT – Early Childhood Education-Grades PK-3, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Elementary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 1-5, Middle School Education-Grades 4-8, Middle School Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 4-8, Secondary Education-Grades 6-12, Secondary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 6-12

MED – Curriculum and Instruction, Early Childhood Education, Educational Leadership, Educational Technology Leadership, Special Education

MS – Health and Human Performance, Psychology-Clinical

College of Business and Technology (Bachelor Degrees)

BS – Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Hospitality Management &Tourism

10 a.m. Thursday, May 12

College of Arts and Sciences (Bachelor and Associate Degrees)

BA – Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History, Liberal Arts

BFA – Dance, Fine and Graphic Arts

BGS – General Studies

BM – Music

BS – Applied Microbiology, Biology, Electronics Engineering Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Theatre, Unified Public Safety Administration

AD – Veterinary Technology

AGS – Associate of General Studies

AS – Engineering Technology

Louisiana Scholars’ College (Bachelor Degrees)

BA – Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History, Liberal Arts

BFA – Fine & Graphic Arts

BM – Music

BME – Music Education-Instrumental-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal-Grades K-12

BS – Accounting, Applied Microbiology, Biology, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Electronic Engineering Technology, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Health and Exercise Science, Hospitality Management and Tourism, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching, Theatre, Unified Public Safety Administration

BSW – Social Work

2 p.m. Thursday, May 12

Gallaspy Family College of Education & Human Development (Bachelor Degrees)

BME – Music Education-Instrumental-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal/Instrumental- Grades K-12

BS – Addiction Studies, Child and Family Studies, Early Childhood Education-Grades Pre-K-3, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Health and Exercise Science, Health and Physical Education-Grades K-12, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching

BSW – Social Work

