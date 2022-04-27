NSU’s Spring Commencement will be May 11-12
The following information has been provided by Northwestern State University:
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University will hold Spring 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. Commencement will take place in Prather Coliseum. The ceremonies will be streamed live on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
Graduates and guests should note some changes in entrance and exit procedures for the upcoming ceremonies. Graduates will enter the Coliseum on the west side facing the Kappa Sigma House. Guests for graduates with last names beginning A-L should use entrance and exits on the east of Prather Coliseum, which faces the tennis courts. Guests for graduates with last names beginning M-Z should use entrance and exits on the west side of Prather Coliseum, facing the Kappa Sigma House.
ADA accessibility entrance is located at the main entrance at the front of the Coliseum.
Faculty and stage party will enter on the east side of Prather Coliseum, the side facing the tennis courts.
Detailed information and a list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found at www.nsula.edu/graduation.
The Spring 2022 commencement schedule is as follows.
10 a.m. Wednesday, May 11
College of Nursing and School of Allied Health (Bachelor and Associate Degrees)
- BAS – Allied Health
- BS – Radiologic Sciences
- BSN – Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- ASN – Associate of Science in Nursing
2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11
Graduate School (Graduate Degrees)
College of Arts and Sciences
- MA – Art, English
- MM – Music
- MS – Homeland Security
College of Nursing and School of Allied Health
- DNP – Doctor of Nursing Practice
- MS – Radiologic Sciences
- MSN – Master of Science in Nursing
Gallaspy Family College of Education & Human Development
- EDD – Adult Learning and Development
- EDS – Educational Leadership and Instruction
- MA – Adult Learning & Development, Counseling, Student Affairs in Higher Education
- MAT – Early Childhood Education-Grades PK-3, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Elementary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 1-5, Middle School Education-Grades 4-8, Middle School Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 4-8, Secondary Education-Grades 6-12, Secondary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate-Grades 6-12
- MED – Curriculum and Instruction, Early Childhood Education, Educational Leadership, Educational Technology Leadership, Special Education
- MS – Health and Human Performance, Psychology-Clinical
College of Business and Technology (Bachelor Degrees)
- BS – Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Hospitality Management &Tourism
10 a.m. Thursday, May 12
College of Arts and Sciences (Bachelor and Associate Degrees)
- BA – Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History, Liberal Arts
- BFA – Dance, Fine and Graphic Arts
- BGS – General Studies
- BM – Music
- BS – Applied Microbiology, Biology, Electronics Engineering Technology, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Theatre, Unified Public Safety Administration
- AD – Veterinary Technology
- AGS – Associate of General Studies
- AS – Engineering Technology
Louisiana Scholars’ College (Bachelor Degrees)
- BA – Communication, Criminal Justice, English, History, Liberal Arts
- BFA – Fine & Graphic Arts
- BM – Music
- BME – Music Education-Instrumental-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal-Grades K-12
- BS – Accounting, Applied Microbiology, Biology, Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Electronic Engineering Technology, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Health and Exercise Science, Hospitality Management and Tourism, Industrial Engineering Technology, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching, Theatre, Unified Public Safety Administration
- BSW – Social Work
2 p.m. Thursday, May 12
Gallaspy Family College of Education & Human Development (Bachelor Degrees)
- BME – Music Education-Instrumental-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal-Grades K-12, Music Education-Vocal/Instrumental- Grades K-12
- BS – Addiction Studies, Child and Family Studies, Early Childhood Education-Grades Pre-K-3, Elementary Education-Grades 1-5, Health and Exercise Science, Health and Physical Education-Grades K-12, Psychology, Secondary Education and Teaching
- BSW – Social Work
