Road closures for Alex River Fete
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The following roads will be closed during Alex River Fete, beginning Thursday, April 28.
Thursday, April 28:
Closing at 8:30 a.m.
- 2nd @ Murray
- 3rd @ Murray
- 4th @ DeSoto
- 5th @ DeSoto
Friday, April 29:
Closing at 8 a.m.
- 2nd @ Washington
- 2nd @ Johnston
- 4th @ Johnston
- 4th @ Murray
- 4th @ DeSoto
- 5th @ Murray
(These streets will remain closed overnight)
Saturday, April 30:
- 2nd @ Washington
- 2nd @ Johnston
- 4th @ Johnston
- 4th @ Murray
- 4th @ DeSoto
- 5th @ Murray
