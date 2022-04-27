Road closures for Alex River Fete

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The following roads will be closed during Alex River Fete, beginning Thursday, April 28.

Thursday, April 28:

Closing at 8:30 a.m.

2nd @ Murray

3rd @ Murray

4th @ DeSoto

5th @ DeSoto

Friday, April 29:

Closing at 8 a.m.

2nd @ Washington

2nd @ Johnston

4th @ Johnston

4th @ Murray

4th @ DeSoto

5th @ Murray

(These streets will remain closed overnight)

Saturday, April 30:

2nd @ Washington

2nd @ Johnston

4th @ Johnston

4th @ Murray

4th @ DeSoto

5th @ Murray

