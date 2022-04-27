Advertisement

Road closures for Alex River Fete

Road closures beginning on Thursday, April 28 for Alex river Fete
Road closures beginning on Thursday, April 28 for Alex river Fete(AlexRiverFete)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The following roads will be closed during Alex River Fete, beginning Thursday, April 28.

Thursday, April 28:

Closing at 8:30 a.m.

  • 2nd @ Murray
  • 3rd @ Murray
  • 4th @ DeSoto
  • 5th @ DeSoto

Friday, April 29:

Closing at 8 a.m.

  • 2nd @ Washington
  • 2nd @ Johnston
  • 4th @ Johnston
  • 4th @ Murray
  • 4th @ DeSoto
  • 5th @ Murray

(These streets will remain closed overnight)

Saturday, April 30:

  • 2nd @ Washington
  • 2nd @ Johnston
  • 4th @ Johnston
  • 4th @ Murray
  • 4th @ DeSoto
  • 5th @ Murray

