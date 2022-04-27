Sudden Impact warns against impaired driving at GHS mock trial

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Certain actions can result in a lifetime of consequences. Students at Grant High School experienced the reality of that today in a mock trial put on by Sudden Impact, a program sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, University Medical Center in New Orleans and Louisiana State Police to promote safe driving practices, through worst-case scenario situations.

The mock trial was a continuation of a mock crash from 2021, where students witnessed classmates scream for help as one passenger was carried away from the scene in a body bag. While the crash was entirely staged, the emotion felt by students participating and those looking on was very real.

“It was something that once you’re in the moment you can’t fake,” said Makenlee Price, a student actor left with a traumatic brain injury following the crash. “I was actually in the vehicle for an hour, screaming, and I started to feel like there’s so much pressure on me, even though it’s fake.”

In Wednesday’s mock trial, the reaction was no different. The actors tried to make a prison sentence as realistic as possible, as Josie Fowler, the student accused of impaired driving stood trial. Fowler was accused of driving under the influence, texting while driving and running a red light following a party. Her impaired driving resulted in the death of her passenger, Corbin Lazarone, and injured two others.

“We want to make an impact,” said Fowler. “That’s what this is all about. So, if I’m not as real as I can be, then they’re not getting the impact that they need.”

The students involved in the crash and a state trooper testified on the stand, as two local attorneys questioned them. Rapides Parish Judge Danny Woods presided over the case. Even the students’ parents participated. After a jury of her peers handed down a guilty verdict, Fowler was removed from the room in handcuffs.

“I hope people can understand that one drink can really impair you,” said Ainsley Gauthier, one of the victims in the crash. “Even just texting can impair you to make a life-changing choice.”

Like in a real case, they heard a victim impact statement from the Secondary Supervisor for the Grant Parish School Board, Kathy Smith, who played the parent of the passenger killed in the mock crash. She hoped students would see they are not alone in making decisions, even bad ones.

“Is there going to be, possibly, that moment of, I might be in trouble, mom, dad might be upset with me? Sure,” said Smith. “We have that fear. But I just want them to know that this is a greater fear. This is the greater fear for us as parents, as educators. And the impact that it does have in a small school setting is just devastating. And so we would much rather have that phone call in the middle of the night than experience anything like this.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.