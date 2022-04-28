Advertisement

Another arrest made in November 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

Charley Natija Brown
Charley Natija Brown(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT
The following was released by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Alexandria police have arrested a 23-year-old Colfax woman in connection with the November 2021 death of Kevin Hammond, Jr., of Pineville.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Charley Natija Brown and charged her with one count of second degree murder. On Friday, April 22, 19-year-old Deltrevious Zyshon Conston of Alexandria was arrested and also charged with one count of second degree murder, for the homicide of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

Hammond was found dead on November 23, 2021, from multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area off of Futrell Street.

This remains an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch 318-441-6559.

