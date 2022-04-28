APD seeks help locating carjacking suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Nathaniel Thomas, 27, is wanted in connection with a charge of carjacking, domestic abuse battery/ child endangerment and child desertion.

He is described as being 5′ 5″ tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

If anyone knows the location of this suspect, please notify Detective Chad Jeansone at (318) 441-6416 or contact APD at (318) 441-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.