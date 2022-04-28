NSU to host Destination Science Camp June 20-24

The following information has been provided by Northwestern State University:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University’s School of Biological and Physical Sciences will host Destination Science Summer Camp June 20-24. The comprehensive science camp experience will offer workshops in anatomy, physiology, microbiology, chemistry, physics, genetics and natural science.

The camp is intended for children 10-14 years of age and not recommended for students who have not completed the 4th grade.

The cost is $125 per attendee. Registration includes a lab coat and safety goggles. Campers must bring their own lunch, but the camp will provide an afternoon snack.

Campers can be dropped off starting at 8:30 a.m. in the lobby of Bienvenu Hall and picked up in Bienvenu Hall Room 211 from 5-5:30 p.m.

Campers will be exposed to topics in a variety of fields of science, work with various technologies used in research, interface with the faculty of the School of Biological and Physical Sciences and unwind at the end of the day with science games, movies and snacks

For more information contact Dr. Christopher N. Lyles at lylesc@nsula.edu or (318) 357-6514. More information and online registration is available at https://sciences.nsula.edu/destination-science-camp/

