APD recovers 62 stolen firearms found in stolen vehicle

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department discovered 62 stolen firearms from a robbery of a Bossier Parish gun store last year inside a duffle bag in the trunk of a stolen vehicle Thursday night.

At approximately 5p.m. on Thursday, April 28, officers discovered the weapons, which were predominantly handguns, during a search of the vehicle. A check of the serial numbers revealed they were from a Bossier Parish gun store burglary on Nov. 13, 2021.

Alexandria police officers previously arrested two suspects in connection with the robbery. Following the robbery, a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s office investigation found that one of the two individuals suspected of committing the burglary was at an apartment complex on Simmons Street. APD conducted a search and arrested two individuals but none of the stolen weapons were found at the time.

Salih Romelo Reed, 27, of Pineville, was arrested Nov. 14, 2021, on charges of one count of simple burglary, one count of simple battery, and eight counts of contempt of court. Also arrested was Jessica Leiloni Moore, 41, from Alexandria, who was charged with 63 counts of theft of firearms, one count of criminal damage to property, and two counts of contempt of court.

As of this date, both Salih Reed and Jessica Moore have been charged through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the burglary and theft of the firearms.

The stolen firearms have since been turned over to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

