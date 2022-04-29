On the ballot: District 62 bond and tax renewals for Rapides Parish voters

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Although political offices tend to be the biggest draw for voters to the ballot box, there are usually a few other key issues that need public input. For voters in Rapides Parish tomorrow, those issues include a $100 million bond for District 62 schools and tax renewals.

Currently, the Rapides Parish School Board receives about $3.9 million annually in maintenance taxes, which is split between the 14 schools in District 62.

Bond proponents argue the cost of the needs for the schools are far greater than the amount designated for their upkeep each year.

When it comes to bond proposals, the primary concern tends to be how they will impact property tax rates. For the District 62 bond, the impact is a little more than $3 per month for every $25,000 after an assessed value of $75,000.

The District 62 bond will provide for about a $3 increase for every $25,000 exceeding $75,000 in assessed property value. (RPSB)

In preparation for introducing the bond for consideration, RPSB conducted a study of every school in District 62, reviewing factors like the age of the facility, student capacity and utilization of the facility. They concluded the study with a scored assessment of each facility’s condition.

Out of 100 points, the school with the highest score in the ASH feeder system was Alexandria Senior High, which scored a 69. The school with the lowest score was Scott M. Brame Middle School, which scored a 46.

In the Bolton feeder system, L.S. Rugg Elementary had the highest condition score, with an 80, while D.F. Huddle Elementary and Alexandria Middle Magnet tied for the lowest with a 50.

In the Peabody system, Peabody Magnet High School received the highest score, with a 94. Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet received the lowest with a 51.

The feeder system with the lowest average assessment score ended up being ASH, which received a 54. The ASH feeder system operates with 47% of the district’s students.

If the bond were to pass, $40 million would go toward ASH, $30 million toward Bolton and $30 million toward Peabody.

There are also measures on the ballot for District 11, District 57, Northwood High School, Plainview High School and Rapides High School. For more information on each measure, view a sample ballot by precinct on the Secretary of State’s website.

For Rapides Parish libraries, there is a tax renewal on the ballot, which happens every ten years.

Currently, the millage rate is set at 7.08 mills, providing for the continued operation of ten libraries. The rate will not change this election.

Over the last year, the Rapides Parish Library has developed a strategic plan to better serve the parish, as they have since 1942.

According to Director, Celise A. Reech-Harper, the library system hopes to promote literacy, guide discovery and change lives for all through a strategic plan from 2023 to 2028.

They hope to expand their large-print collection and digital collections, as well as develop more spaces for business, schooling and community needs. Plus, they hope to continue investing in more community events.

”The primary catalyst for us is working on the immediate needs of our communities, which are things like education, preparation of the next generation of workers, and making sure that we have opportunities for all of our community members right here in Rapides Parish,” said Reech-Harper.

Polls are open for the municipal general election Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

To find a local polling location, contact the local Registrar of Voters office or visit the Secretary of State’s website.

