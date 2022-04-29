Advertisement

Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.(WDJT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man’s face during a racist attack in 2019.

Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.

The jury rejected Blackwell’s argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee. He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.

Blackwell was taken into custody after the verdict.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council President Catherine Davidson at the special City Council meeting on Wednesday
Mayor Hall doesn’t show up to special meeting on APD; City Council President Davidson calls situation a “cover-up”
APD is seeking public help in finding a suspect of a carjacking.
APD seeks help locating carjacking suspect
Charley Natija Brown
Another arrest made in November 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
Two dead in Rapides Parish crash, Louisiana State Police investigating
Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood said he is willing to assist APD patrol zones in Alexandria,...
Sheriff Wood says he would help APD patrol zones, should he be asked

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
FILE - Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live during Blockchain Creative Labs'...
Dolly Parton now says she’d accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spot
FILE — In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell enters the courtroom escorted by U.S....
Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction