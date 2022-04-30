LSUA rolls into RRAC Tournament title match with 4-0 win over TAMUT

NEW ORLEANS, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA women’s tennis team rolled into the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament title game with a 4-0 victory against short-handed No. 4 Texas A&M-Texarkana on Friday morning at the XULA Tennis Center.

LSUA (16-0) won all the matches against TAMUT (10-9) to set up a third match with Xavier on Saturday in the conference title match on Saturday at noon.

The Generals began the day with a doubles victory to clinch the point since the Eagles were playing with only five players and had to forfeit one.

At No. 1, the duo of Annemart Kleijn and Olivia Scattini dominated in their match against Marie Peters and Lydia Oviedo, winning 6-0.

It was 2-0 following the doubles win since TAMUT also had to forfeit the match at No. 6 singles due to lack of players.

Patricia Martinez Molina continued her perfect season, dominating at No. 5 against Kassie Newton, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Kleijn finished off the match at No. 5 singles, surrendering just one game to Kheidyvel Ibarra in a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

The Generals play their third against XULA in the RRAC Tournament title match on Saturday afternoon. The Gold Nuggets defeated No. 3 seed LSU-Shreveport 4-0 in the other semifinals. LSUA won both matches during the regular season, winning 6-1 and 5-2.

LSU-Alexandria 4, Texas A&M-Texarkana 0

XULA Tennis Center, New Orleans, La.

Doubles

No. 1 — Annemart Kleijn/Olivia Scattini (LSUA) def. Marie Peters/Lydia Oviedo (TAMUT) 6-0.

No. 2 —Candela Bonivardi/Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Natalie Scott/Kassie Newton 4-1 unfinished.

No. 3 —Alicia Romero Gomez/Sofia Beggiatto won by default.

Singles

No. 1 —Alicia Romero Gomez (LSUA) vs. Marie Peters 6-1, unfinished.

No. 2 — Maria Alvarez (LSUA) vs. Lydia Oviedo 6-2, unfinished.

No. 3 — Olivia Scattini (LSUA) vs. Natalie Scott 6-2, 1-1, unfinished.

No. 4 — Annemart Kleijn (LSUA) def. Kheidyvel Ibarra 6-0, 6-1.

No. 5 — Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Kassie Newton 6-0, 6-0.

No. 6 —Sofia Beggiatto won by default.

ORDER OF FINISH

Doubles: 3, 1

Singles: 6, 5, 4

WEATHER: sunny with a few passing clouds, 77 degrees, humidity 54 percent, wind SE 12 mph, temperature climbed to 79

TIME OF MATCH: 1 hour, 20 minutes

RECORDS: LSU-Alexandria 16-0 (ranked fourth in NAIA), Texas A&M-Texarkana 10-9

