Saints draft Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor in second round

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) was drafted by the Saints in second round. (AP...
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) was drafted by the Saints in second round. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints selected Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor with their second round pick (49th overall).

Taylor played four seasons in Knoxville and had four career interceptions. He started all 12 games for the Volunteers during his senior season. Taylor was actually recruited as a wide receiver to Tennessee but quickly converted to cornerback.

Taylor is the latest Tennessee alum to join the team. Alvin Kamara, Shy Tuttle and Marquez Callaway also came from that school.

Currently, the Saints don’t have anymore draft picks on day two of the draft.

