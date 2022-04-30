Saints’ QB Winston getting college degree Saturday, 7 years after leaving Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WVUE) - Jameis Winston has long been lauded as a Heisman Trophy winner, a collegiate national champion and a former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. But on Saturday (April 30), the New Orleans Saints’ quarterback earns an accolade to which he has aspired for years: College graduate.

Winston, 28, is among 70 Florida State student-athletes who will receive degrees this weekend during spring commencement exercises in Tallahassee, the university announced. For Winston, the college diploma comes seven years after he decided to forego his final two years of collegiate eligibility to enter the 2015 NFL draft. He was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Our student-athletes have the goal of obtaining their degree set in front of them from the moment they are recruited,” Florida State vice president and athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. “It is an absolute priority for us.”

It has been for Winston, as well. The quarterback took online classes for years to finish required coursework for his bachelor’s degree, and has told interviewers in the past how important completing the degree was to him and his family.

In 2014, Winston told NFL.com that he was majoring in social sciences with a minor in business.

Winston led the Seminoles to a 14-0 record and the 2013 national championship as a redshirt freshman. He left the university after his sophomore season, having compiled a 26-1 record and passing for 65 touchdowns, second in Florida State history.

After failing to land quarterback Deshaun Watson through a trade with Houston, the Saints last month declared Winston their starting quarterback and re-signed him to a two-year, $28 million contract extension.

👏🎓 Congratulations to @Jaboowins on finishing his degree at Florida State University! Keep inspiring others! #Education #DreamForever pic.twitter.com/VGmAXDJbml — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) April 30, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.