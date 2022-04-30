Six Cenla schools advance to LHSAA Softball State Championship game

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Many would consider Central Louisiana to be the hub for softball across the state and this is shown by the number of local schools competing for a state title on Saturday in Sulphur.

In total, six schools from Cenla have punched their ticket to the title game. At least one championship is guaranteed to be won by a local school as in Class 1A, it’s an all-Cenla battle featuring Montgomery and LaSalle.

Montgomery and LaSalle are the top two seeds in Class 1A. These two schools faced off before already this year. Montgomery won that matchup 6-4. LaSalle is looking to repeat as state champs.

The Many Tigers in Class 2A will also go for back-to-back titles on Saturday. The number one seeded Tigers run-ruled Doyle in five innings in the Class 2A semifinals to advance to their second straight title game.

Many will take on Port Barre.

In Class 3A, the seven seed Buckeye Panthers are tied for the lowest seed by a local school to make it to the title game. The Panthers held off Sterlington 7-5 to advance to the title. Buckeye will square up against the number one seed in Class 3A, Iowa, for the championship.

The Anacoco Indians are also a seven-seed that will be playing for the hardware on Saturday. Anacoco upset the six seeded Oak Hill 13-3 in five innings to get past the semifinals. The Indians will face the number one seed in Class B, Holden, for the title.

Lastly in Class C, the number one overall seed, Calvin, will hope to cap off a remarkable season with a championship as they will take on the two seed in Harrisonburg.

Calvin has run-ruled each of its opponents so far this postseason including in the semifinals as they defeated Summerfield 10-0 in six innings.

SCORES FROM THE SEMIFINALS:

CLASS 3A (1) Iowa 1, (4) Grant 0 (6) Sterlington 5, (7) Buckeye (7)

CLASS 2A (1) Many 11, (4) Doyle 0

CLASS 1A (1) Montgomery 8, (4) Oak Grove 3 (11) East Beauregard 0, (2) LaSalle 10

CLASS B (1) Holden 10, (4) Florien 6 (6) Oak Hill 3, (7) Anacoco 13

CLASS C (1) Calvin 10, (5) Summerfield 0 (11) Hornbeck 5, (2) Harrisonburg 6

DIVISION III (1) Notre Dame 6, (5) Menard 3

DIVISION V (1) Claiborne Christian 10, (4) Grace Christian 0 (3) St. Joseph’s Plaucheville 1, (2) Northside Christian 8



