Advertisement

Six Cenla schools advance to LHSAA Softball State Championship game

Six Cenla teams advance to LHSAA softball state championship game in Sulphur
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Many would consider Central Louisiana to be the hub for softball across the state and this is shown by the number of local schools competing for a state title on Saturday in Sulphur.

In total, six schools from Cenla have punched their ticket to the title game. At least one championship is guaranteed to be won by a local school as in Class 1A, it’s an all-Cenla battle featuring Montgomery and LaSalle.

Montgomery and LaSalle are the top two seeds in Class 1A. These two schools faced off before already this year. Montgomery won that matchup 6-4. LaSalle is looking to repeat as state champs.

The Many Tigers in Class 2A will also go for back-to-back titles on Saturday. The number one seeded Tigers run-ruled Doyle in five innings in the Class 2A semifinals to advance to their second straight title game.

Many will take on Port Barre.

In Class 3A, the seven seed Buckeye Panthers are tied for the lowest seed by a local school to make it to the title game. The Panthers held off Sterlington 7-5 to advance to the title. Buckeye will square up against the number one seed in Class 3A, Iowa, for the championship.

The Anacoco Indians are also a seven-seed that will be playing for the hardware on Saturday. Anacoco upset the six seeded Oak Hill 13-3 in five innings to get past the semifinals. The Indians will face the number one seed in Class B, Holden, for the title.

Lastly in Class C, the number one overall seed, Calvin, will hope to cap off a remarkable season with a championship as they will take on the two seed in Harrisonburg.

Calvin has run-ruled each of its opponents so far this postseason including in the semifinals as they defeated Summerfield 10-0 in six innings.

SCORES FROM THE SEMIFINALS:

  • CLASS 3A
    • (1) Iowa 1, (4) Grant 0
    • (6) Sterlington 5, (7) Buckeye (7)
  • CLASS 2A
    • (1) Many 11, (4) Doyle 0
  • CLASS 1A
    • (1) Montgomery 8, (4) Oak Grove 3
    • (11) East Beauregard 0, (2) LaSalle 10
  • CLASS B
    • (1) Holden 10, (4) Florien 6
    • (6) Oak Hill 3, (7) Anacoco 13
  • CLASS C
    • (1) Calvin 10, (5) Summerfield 0
    • (11) Hornbeck 5, (2) Harrisonburg 6
  • DIVISION III
    • (1) Notre Dame 6, (5) Menard 3
  • DIVISION V
    • (1) Claiborne Christian 10, (4) Grace Christian 0
    • (3) St. Joseph’s Plaucheville 1, (2) Northside Christian 8

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
APD recovered 62 stolen firearms in the trunk of a stolen vehicle Thursday night.
APD recovers 62 stolen firearms found in stolen vehicle
APD is seeking public help in finding a suspect of a carjacking.
APD seeks help locating carjacking suspect
Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood said he is willing to assist APD patrol zones in Alexandria,...
Sheriff Wood says he would help APD patrol zones, should he be asked

Latest News

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was to receive his bachelor's degree Saturday (April 30) in...
Saints’ QB Winston getting college degree Saturday, 7 years after leaving Florida State
The Generals improved to 16-0 after they shut out Texas A&M-Texarkana on Friday at the XULA...
LSUA rolls into RRAC Tournament title match with 4-0 win over TAMUT
Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) was drafted by the Saints in second round. (AP...
Saints draft Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor in second round
The Tigers are hoping to repeat as champions this weekend
Many Tigers hoping to go back to back in Sulphur this weekend