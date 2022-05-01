Buckeye upsets Iowa to claim Class 3A state championship

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Panthers won their first state title since 2012 as they upset Iowa in the Class 3A title game 8-6.

Alexis Smith wasted no time putting runs on the board for Buckeye as she blasted a two-run homerun in the top of the first inning.

Kamryn Broussard would get one run back in the bottom of the first for Iowa as she sent it over the fence to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Smith would not be denied in this one and she showcased her power again in the third inning hitting her second two-run blast of the game to give Buckeye a 4-1 lead.

Iowa would rally back in the fourth inning to tie the game at four.

The Panthers would blow the game open in the fifth inning highlighted by a two-RBI bunt by Madi Sinclair as Buckeye went into the bottom of the fifth leading 8-4.

After Iowa scratched home a couple of runs, Olivia Henry shut the door in the circle to help Buckeye claim their first state title in a decade.

Smith earned Most Outstanding Player honors after her clutch hitting to lead Buckeye to the win.

