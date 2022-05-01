Calvin wins Class C Softball State Championship for second straight season

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Calvin High School has been an unstoppable force this postseason as they capped off 2022 with their second straight Class C state title beating Harrisonburg 11-1.

Calvin has won each playoff game this year by 10 or more runs.

The Cougars blew the game open in the fourth inning scoring four runs. Freshman pitcher Haley Martin set the tone in the circle by striking out five batters in the game.

Martin’s performance earned her Most Outstanding Player honors.

Calvin still sits atop Class C as they will be taking home the hardware for the second year in a row.

