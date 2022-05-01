Advertisement

Calvin wins Class C Softball State Championship for second straight season

Calvin wins back-to-back state titles in Class C
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - Calvin High School has been an unstoppable force this postseason as they capped off 2022 with their second straight Class C state title beating Harrisonburg 11-1.

Calvin has won each playoff game this year by 10 or more runs.

The Cougars blew the game open in the fourth inning scoring four runs. Freshman pitcher Haley Martin set the tone in the circle by striking out five batters in the game.

Martin’s performance earned her Most Outstanding Player honors.

Calvin still sits atop Class C as they will be taking home the hardware for the second year in a row.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
APD recovered 62 stolen firearms in the trunk of a stolen vehicle Thursday night.
APD recovers 62 stolen firearms found in stolen vehicle
Election Night
RECAP: April 30 Municipal General Election
Voting generic
On the ballot: District 62 bond and tax renewals for Rapides Parish voters

Latest News

Adrian Aguilar stepping on home plate during game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Xavier
Wildcats Take Two from Xavier, Clinch Third Seed in RRAC Tournament
LSUA Tennis wins RRAC Tournament Championship
Champs again: LSUA wins thriller over Xavier in RRAC Tournament title match
Buckeye wins first state title in softball since 2012.
Buckeye upsets Iowa to claim Class 3A state championship
Many High School repeats as Class 2A champs
Many wins back-to-back Class 2A titles after shutting out Port Barre 3-0