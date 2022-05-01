Champs again: LSUA wins thriller over Xavier in RRAC Tournament title match

NEW ORLEANS, La. (LSUA) - The No. 4 LSUA women’s tennis team went to New Orleans to claim another Red River Athletic Conference tournament championship and chew bubblegum, and they were all out of gum.

For the seventh consecutive time in as many RRAC Tournaments, LSUA (17-0) captured the tournament crown with a thrilling 4-3 win over host team No. 11 Xavier (13-14).

Patricia Martinez Molina, who was named RRAC Tournament Most Valuable Player, clinched the LSUA victory with a three-set triumph against Lindsey Dixon.

With the victory, the Generals clinch the automatic berth from the RRAC and will likely earn a first round bye into the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament, which begins May 17 in Mobile. Twenty-four teams make the tournament and the top eight earn a bye into the second round.

LSUA earned the doubles point to start off the contest, winning the doubles matches at Nos. 1 and 2 to give the Generals a 1-0 lead.

Martinez Molina and Candela Bonivardi dominated 6-1 against Dixon and Juliette Finch and Annemart Kleijn and Olivia Scattini knocked off Kareemah Muhammad and Valaine Clarke 6-3 to clinch the point.

Tianna Dixon won at No. 3 for Xavier, tying the match at 1-1 before the Generals won the next two. Scattini clinched the first Generals singles victory at No. 4, emerging with a tight 6-4, 6-3, triumph.

Alicia Romero Gomez won a tight first set against Finch 6-4 before rolling 6-0 in the second set to grab a 3-1 victory for the Generals.

But the Gold Nuggets fought back with singles victories at No. 5 and No. 1 to tie the match back up at 3, leaving it all up to Martinez Molina and Dixon at No. 6.

Martinez Molina, a junior from Madrid, Spain, lost the first set against Lindsey Dixon 6-4, but battled back to win the second set 6-4 and force a deciding third set. She rolled in the third set 6-1, which set off a mad celebration on the court by the Generals.

The Generals begin the nationals on May 17 where they will earn a bye to the second round.

No. 1 LSU-Alexandria 4, No. 2 Xavier 3

XULA Tennis Center, New Orleans, La.

Doubles

No. 1 — Annemart Kleijn/Olivia Scattini (LSUA) def. Kareemah Muhammad/Valaine Clarke (XULA) 6-3.

No. 2 — Candela Bonivardi/Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Juliette Finch/Lindsey Dixon 6-1.

No. 3 — Alicia Romero Gomez/Sofia Beggiatto (LSUA) vs. Tianna Dixon/Valentina Largacha 3-5, unfinished

Singles

No. 1 — Kareemah Muhammad (XULA) def. Candela Bonivardi 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 — Alicia Romero Gomez (LSUA) def. Juliette Finch (XULA) 6-4, 6-0.

No. 3 — Tianna Dixon (XULA) def. Maria Alvarez 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 — Olivia Scattini (LSUA) def. Valaine Clarke 6-4, 6-3.

No. 5 — Valentina Largacha (XULA) def. Annemart Kleijn 6-2, 6-4.

No. 6 — Patricia Martinez Molina (LSUA) def. Lindsey Dixon 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

ORDER OF FINISH

Doubles: 2, 1

Singles: 3, 4, 2, 5, 1, 6

WEATHER: partly cloudy, 80 degrees, humidity 60 percent, wind N 9 mph, temperature climbed to 83

TIME OF MATCH: 2 hours, 15 minutes

RECORDS: LSU Alexandria 17-0 (ranked fourth in NAIA), XULA 13-14 (ranked 11th in NAIA)

2022 RRAC Women’s Tennis All-Tournament

Sophia de Michele, LSUS

Tianna Dixon, XULA

Valentina Largacha, XULA

Patricia Martinez Molina, LSUA (MVP)

Kareemah Muhammad, XULA

Alicia Romero Gomez, LSUA

Olivia Scattini, LSUA

Saskia Vogelzang, OLLU

