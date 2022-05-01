Many wins back-to-back Class 2A titles after shutting out Port Barre 3-0

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers continue to reign over Class 2A in softball as they won their second straight state championship on Saturday, defeating Port Barre 3-0.

In the second inning, junior Kirsten Martinex gets the scoring started for the Tigers as she hit a line drive to the wall that would score Jada Carhee and give Many a 1-0 lead.

Camryn Ford would extend the lead to three in the third inning as she blasted a two-run home run. Three runs would be plenty enough for Tia Holmes in the circle for the Tigers.

Holmes threw a perfect game on Friday in the semifinal round against Doyle, and she followed that up with a shutout performance in the state title.

The Many Tigers join Calvin as the two schools from Central Louisiana to repeat as state champs in 2022.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.