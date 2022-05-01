Advertisement

Montgomery defeats LaSalle to claim first softball state championship in school history

Montgomery wins first Class 1A title against LaSalle 8-3
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Montgomery Tigers have claimed their first state title in school history as they defeated LaSalle in the Class 1A softball championship 8-3.

LaSalle appeared to take the momentum in the top of the first inning after a triple put a runner in scoring position. However, a ground ball to third base resulted in the runner being thrown out at the plate preventing LaSalle from scoring.

In the bottom of the first, Montgomery capitalized. Makenzie Myers drove in Zoey Fitts for the first run of the game and then Taylor Gongre hit a 2 RBI double as Montgomery led 3-0 after the first inning.

In the second inning, the top half of Montgomery’s lineup would once again do some damage. Fitts drove in Justice Gongre and then Chloe Miller brought home Fitts to extend the lead to 5-0.

LSUE commit Landri Michelle finally put LaSalle on the board in the third inning with an RBI double of her own.

LaSalle’s best chance to come back in the game came in the top of the 5th inning as they loaded the bases with two outs. Allie Murphey put a nice drive to left-center but it was caught for an out and Montgomery escaped the jam still leading 5-2.

Taylor Gongre would drive in another two runs in the fourth and Montgomery would not look back. Brighley Crayon threw a complete game in the circle and would earn Most Outstanding Player honors.

