All bond revoked for Brandon Francisco

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard has revoked all bond for Brandon Francisco, 36, who is being held in the Rapides Parish Jail on four charges, including attempted second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Francisco is also a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, a contract driver from Scott, La.

In a hearing on May 2, 2022, Prosecutor Johnny Giordano detailed the defendant’s record, including his failure to appear in court on March 9 when out on bail, then bail-jumping out-of-state, at which time he was apprehended in Missouri with a gun and in Goodie’s vehicle.

Francisco will also be arraigned on May 23 for the charge of out-of-state bail jumping. He did not have an attorney in court for that case. Beard granted him until that date to hire his own counsel or request a public defender.

Giordano also cited Article 312B of the Louisiana Criminal Code, which essentially says a person may not be readmitted to bail if they fail to appear in court and a warrant is issued for their arrest.

Beard granted the motion to revoke bond, considering Francisco to be a flight risk.

Defense attorney Tiffany Sanders said she will be filing a motion for a change of venue for the trial that was supposed to occur on March 9 but is now rescheduled for August 22. Sanders cited the allegations made against Francisco, which he has yet to be formally charged on. The motion will also be considered on May 23.

