Court allows admission of victim statements in trial of Ke’Ron Nickelson

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Ahead of his trial, counsel in the case of Ke’Ron Nickelson held a status conference to take up a few motions on May 2, 2022.

Nickelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 7, 2021, deadly double shooting of 19-year-old Ashley Mortle and 20-year-old Destiny Compton on Culpepper Road.

Prosecutor Christopher Bowman filed multiple motions, including a motion to amend the indictment to clarify the date the offense occurred, a motion to submit other crime evidence, a motion to admit the defendant’s statement and a motion to admit victim statements. Defense attorney James Word, III also submitted a motion countering Bowman’s motion pertaining to the submission of victim statements.

Judge Greg Beard granted the motion to clarify the indictment, which essentially amended it to extend the scope of the offense to Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, 2021, instead of just Feb. 7, since the alleged offense took place in the early morning hours. Nickelson entered a plea of ‘not guilty.’

The other motions were all dependent upon statements given during the victims’ exchange with Alexandria police when filing a report on Feb. 6, at which time they were told to come back to the police station on the following Monday. Both Mortle and Compton were killed just a few hours later.

The state called up two witnesses to testify, Officer Joseph Rachal and Detective Tanner Dryden. One of the main questions was whether there was any follow-up from APD after the two women filed a report, to cross-examine Nickelson about the allegations made against him. The witnesses confirmed there was no follow-up. Bowman argued that was because the homicide had already occurred, thus the defendant gave up his right to object to the statements being submitted when killing Mortle and Compton.

Beard granted all state motions, effectively denying the defense’s motion to exclude the police report and statements from being used during the trial.

At the close of the hearing, Nickelson repeatedly requested a new attorney, to which Beard told him to take up the matter with Word. Nickelson then resisted being removed from the courtroom, and a struggle could be heard coming from the inmate waiting area as proceedings continued.

Jury selection for Nickelson’s trial begins May 3.

