Advertisement

Louisiana bill imposes road maintenance fee on EV and hybrid owners

Tesla Model X
Tesla Model X(Source: Tesla via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana owners of electric or hybrid vehicles would be charged an annual state road usage fee under legislation that has cleared the House Transportation Committee.

The Advertiser reports that the bill’s supporters argued that the bill is needed because revenue to pay for upkeep and improvement of existing roads and bridges comes from the state’s 20-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax.

Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Barbara Freiberg’s bill would charge EV owners $110 annually. Hybrid owners would pay $60 annually.

The measure now heads to the full House. It requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate because it imposes a new fee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish voting location
RECOUNT? What’s next after race for Pineville mayor separated by just five votes
Justin Cole Meredith
Missing Juvenile: Justin Cole Meredith
Brandon Francisco
All bond revoked for Brandon Francisco
Devion Wanya Miles
Pineville man arrested in Boyce home invasion case
Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community

Latest News

President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on reported Supreme Court decision draft
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-5/3/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-5/3/2022
5/3/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
5/3/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Parker leads Grant to second quarterfinals appearance in school history