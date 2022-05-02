Advertisement

May 1st - 7th is Hurricane Preparedness Week

For the state of Louisiana - the first week in May is declared as Hurricane Preparedness Week
By Tyler Hall
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(KALB) - The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is right around the corner, as it begins on Wednesday, June 1.

Early indications are telling us that due to a number of weather factors, the 2022 season is predicted to be another above-average season again.

This week, May 1 through May 7, is Hurricane Preparedness Week. As we all know, Louisiana has been hit hard by multiple hurricanes across different regions in the state over the past two years.

Back in 2020, Laura and Delta hit southwest and central portions of the state in just a matter of weeks. Last year in 2021, Ida hit southeast portions of the state.

Preparing and planning ahead for the next hurricane season with your family, friends, neighbors and your community is very important. You should review your hurricane game plan for the next several months, just in case.

There are a number of helpful websites regarding Hurricane Preparedness available online that you can look up in your search engines. Here’s a link to one of them for all you need to know: https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes

The First Alert Storm Team will keep you up to date throughout the next several months, on air and on all other platforms from June through November, when it comes to the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

