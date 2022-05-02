Missing Juvenile: Justin Cole Meredith

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile: Justin Cole Meredith, 15.

Justin is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

On Sunday, May 1, Justin was reported missing from his home located in the LA 28 East area of Pineville. He was last seen on Saturday, April 30 around 9 p.m. at his home. He is believed to be wearing black jogging pants and black tennis shoes. His shirt color is unknown.

Previously, RPSO had reported Justin as a runaway last week, but he was found and returned home.

If you know of Justin’s location, contact Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, RPSO at (318) 473-6700 or your local law enforcement.

