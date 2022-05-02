Advertisement

Nick Tullier listed in critical condition; family asks for prayers

Former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier, who was badly injured in a shooting in 2016, is listed in critical condition.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Former East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier, who was badly injured in a shooting in 2016, is listed in critical condition, according to family members.

The family is asking for everyone to pray for Tullier.

Three other law enforcement officers: Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald were killed in the ambush attack on July 17, 2016.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish voting location
RECOUNT? What’s next after race for Pineville mayor separated by just five votes
Justin Cole Meredith
Missing Juvenile: Justin Cole Meredith
Brandon Francisco
All bond revoked for Brandon Francisco
Devion Wanya Miles
Pineville man arrested in Boyce home invasion case
Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community

Latest News

President Joe Biden
President Biden releases statement on reported Supreme Court decision draft
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-5/3/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-5/3/2022
5/3/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
5/3/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Parker leads Grant to second quarterfinals appearance in school history