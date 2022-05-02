Advertisement

Pineville man arrested in Boyce home invasion case

Devion Wanya Miles
Devion Wanya Miles(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been accused of participating in a home invasion on Hot Wells Road in Boyce.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office lists Devion Wanya Miles, 21, as being charged with aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

RPSO said on April 18, 2022, they learned that three armed men invaded a Boyce area home and attacked the residents. The victims managed to call 911, and the suspects fled with stolen items. After some investigation, they identified Miles as a possible suspect.

On April 28, 2022, Miles was taken into custody without incident and placed under arrest. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains at the time of this post, being held on a $550,000 bond.

RPSO is still looking for other suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, Boyce Substation, at 318-793-4033 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

