Price headed to Chiefs rookie mini-camp

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - A longstanding relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Northwestern State football team grew deeper this weekend.

The Chiefs invited former NSU receiver Kendrick Price to their rookie mini-camp, which runs Thursday through Saturday.

Price capped his Northwestern State career with a two-touchdown game in a win at McNeese on Nov. 20, moving him into a tie for 11th place on the Demons’ all-time touchdown reception list.

A Lindale, Texas, product, Price caught 66 passes for 919 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career. As a senior, Price shared the team lead in touchdown receptions (5) and was second on the team in receiving yards (430).

The Chiefs selected one receiver – Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore – among their 10 draft picks in the three-day event, which ran April 28-30.

Price joins former Demon Barry Rubin, the Chiefs strength and conditioning coach, in Kansas City. The Chiefs and Demons are forever linked by their connection to Joe Delaney, the former two-sport standout at NSU who became the 1981 AFC Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl running back for the Chiefs before he drowned trying to save three children in a pond in Monroe on June 29, 1983.

