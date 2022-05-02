Advertisement

Price headed to Chiefs rookie mini-camp

Kendrick Price breaks free for a touchdown at McNeese on Nov. 20.
Kendrick Price breaks free for a touchdown at McNeese on Nov. 20.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Jason Pugh
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - A longstanding relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Northwestern State football team grew deeper this weekend.

The Chiefs invited former NSU receiver Kendrick Price to their rookie mini-camp, which runs Thursday through Saturday.

Price capped his Northwestern State career with a two-touchdown game in a win at McNeese on Nov. 20, moving him into a tie for 11th place on the Demons’ all-time touchdown reception list.

A Lindale, Texas, product, Price caught 66 passes for 919 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career. As a senior, Price shared the team lead in touchdown receptions (5) and was second on the team in receiving yards (430).

The Chiefs selected one receiver – Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore – among their 10 draft picks in the three-day event, which ran April 28-30.

Price joins former Demon Barry Rubin, the Chiefs strength and conditioning coach, in Kansas City. The Chiefs and Demons are forever linked by their connection to Joe Delaney, the former two-sport standout at NSU who became the 1981 AFC Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl running back for the Chiefs before he drowned trying to save three children in a pond in Monroe on June 29, 1983.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence put up next to Pelican Seafood & Poboy
FENCED IN: Divider put up by Pineville church next to a local business splitting the community
Election Night
RECAP: April 30 Municipal General Election
Rapides Parish voting location
RECOUNT? What’s next after race for Pineville mayor separated by just five votes
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular Uptown New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
APD recovered 62 stolen firearms in the trunk of a stolen vehicle Thursday night.
APD recovers 62 stolen firearms found in stolen vehicle

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints reach agreement with former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu on 3-year deal
LSUA (17-0) placed three members on both the first and second teams.
Descant earns RRAC Coach of the Year; LSUA has six players named to All-Conference teams
Adrian Aguilar stepping on home plate during game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Xavier
Wildcats Take Two from Xavier, Clinch Third Seed in RRAC Tournament
LSUA Tennis wins RRAC Tournament Championship
Champs again: LSUA wins thriller over Xavier in RRAC Tournament title match