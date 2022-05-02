Advertisement

RECOUNT? What’s next after race for Pineville mayor separated by just five votes

Rapides Parish voting location
Rapides Parish voting location(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - With the April 30 Municipal Primary Election officially wrapped up, one local race still sits at the top of a lot of people’s minds.

After James Rachal was leading most of the night in the race for Pineville Mayor, Rich Dupree ended up winning the top seat in the city by just five votes.

While these results are complete, they do not become official until they are printed on Tuesday.

In Louisiana, there are no automatic recounts for an election, and as of right now, an official request to recount the votes has not been made yet.

If Rachal does want to request a recount, it has to be made to the Clerk of Court’s office before Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30 pm.

It is important to note that if a request is made, only the complete records for early voting can be viewed. For the rest of the results, you can only see the signatures of who voted at each precinct, not the ballots.

If a recount is requested, the Louisiana Secretary of State staff and the parish board of election supervisors will be present. The recount, if requested, would be held on Thursday, May 5.

News Channel 5 has reached out to Rachal on if he would ask for a recount. He directed us to his Facebook post posted last night.

Thank you so much to our supporters and everyone who voted for us. The Results are in and the margin is razor thin. 5...

Posted by James Rachal Pineville Mayor on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Rachal’s post in part reads, “There is a process that must be verified. provisional ballots, military mail in and the question of whether there will be a recount. The people of Pineville deserve to have confidence in election results and the process must play out. We will keep you updated as we get more information.”

